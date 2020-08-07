|
|
|
STEVENSON Stuart (Leith / Musselburgh)
May and family would like to warmly thank all those who have supported them in so many ways over recent weeks following the sudden loss of Stuart and for all the lovely flowers and kind words. Also thank you to everyone who lined the streets for a final fairwell and all who attended Inveresk Cemetery. They are especially grateful to the paramedics, nurses and doctors on Ward 116 at ERI, Co-op Funeralcare and to Alan Ness humanist for his most comforting service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 7, 2020