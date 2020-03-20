Home

Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Sybil, much loved mother of Ruby, Ann, Jackie, Sybil, John and Derek and a loving mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, March 27, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Diabetes Scotland. Please wear something green.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2020
