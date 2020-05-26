|
|
|
DUNCAN Sylvia (nee McDougal) (Craigentinny / Portobello)
Sylvia, passed away peacefully, on May 17, 2020, in the tender care of St Columba's Hospice. Loving and much loved wife of Alex, loving mum and mother-in-law to Scott and Lynn, Sandra and Ross, Ian and Laura, proud and devoted gran to Tilly, Olivia, Beau, Lily, Ayda, Cara and Lucy, loving sister of Isobel, she will be greatly missed by her many friends and extended family.
Funeral private. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 26, 2020