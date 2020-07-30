|
SCULLION Tammy-Marie (Edinburgh)
It is with great sadness that the family of Miss Tammy-Marie Scullion announces her passing after a brave fight with cancer, on July 25, 2020, at the age of 55. Tammy passed away, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, with her family at her side and will be lovingly remembered by her son Shaun, mother Mo and brother Michael. Tammy worked for years in the job centre supporting people into work and making sure they got the right benefits. She loved shopping, clothes, music, all things pink and sparkly and most of all spending time with her son Shaun. The funeral service details will be sent to family and friends separately but the service will be held on Wednesday, August 5. Tammy was cared for by several fantastic teams in the NHS so if you would like to donate in her name please visit the website https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/
Published in Edinburgh News on July 30, 2020