Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence HARKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence HARKINS

Notice Condolences

Terence HARKINS Notice
HARKINS Terence (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Terry, beloved husband of Mandy, much loved dad of Amberlee and Kayleigh, cherished grandad of Evie Rose, Kara and Charlie and dear brother of Ellen, Elizabeth and Kathleen. A Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady of Consolation, Bonnyrigg, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter an interment at Cockpen Cemetery, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -