HARKINS Terence (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Terry, beloved husband of Mandy, much loved dad of Amberlee and Kayleigh, cherished grandad of Evie Rose, Kara and Charlie and dear brother of Ellen, Elizabeth and Kathleen. A Requiem Mass will take place at Our Lady of Consolation, Bonnyrigg, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter an interment at Cockpen Cemetery, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020