Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence PRESTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence PRESTON

Notice Condolences

Terence PRESTON Notice
PRESTON Terence Alexander (Edinburgh)
After many years battling illness, Terry, aged 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband to Sheila, cherished dad to Gillian and Lisa, brother and friend to George, Sandrene, Renee, Sandy and Max. Proud and dearly loved grandad to Harris, Blair and Brodie. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private, but shall be streamed live. Please contact WT. Dunbar & Sons, tel: 0131-334 1515 for Webcast details including the route the hearse will travel. Donations in memory of Terry, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -