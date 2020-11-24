|
|
|
PRESTON Terence Alexander (Edinburgh)
After many years battling illness, Terry, aged 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband to Sheila, cherished dad to Gillian and Lisa, brother and friend to George, Sandrene, Renee, Sandy and Max. Proud and dearly loved grandad to Harris, Blair and Brodie. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be private, but shall be streamed live. Please contact WT. Dunbar & Sons, tel: 0131-334 1515 for Webcast details including the route the hearse will travel. Donations in memory of Terry, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 24, 2020