Teresa (Davie) CONAGHAN

Teresa (Davie) CONAGHAN Notice
CONAGHAN Teresa (nee Davie) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at East Lothian Community Hospital, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Teresa, beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mum, grandma, sister and auntie to all the family. A requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Friday, January 3, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11.15 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service. Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 27, 2019
