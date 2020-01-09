Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alexander (Bill) TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Thomas Alexander (Bill) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Thomas Alexander (Bill) (Oxgangs)
Very peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on January 3, 2020. Bill, dearly beloved husband of the late Monty, much loved dad of Neil and Callum, dear father-in-law of Donna and Kitty and a loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, January 14, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -