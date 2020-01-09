|
TAYLOR Thomas Alexander (Bill) (Oxgangs)
Very peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on January 3, 2020. Bill, dearly beloved husband of the late Monty, much loved dad of Neil and Callum, dear father-in-law of Donna and Kitty and a loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, January 14, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020