ANDERSON Thomas (Zeek) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Zeek (late of Bilston Glen), loving father of Jill and James, loved grandad and great-grandad of the family and a dear friend to Eileen. Graveside service to be held at Kirkhill Cemetery, on Thursday, February 27, at 11.30 am. All friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations to Stroke Unit Ward 50, Western General Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2020