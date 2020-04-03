Home

BAXTER Thomas (Tom) (Corstorphine, Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on March 31, 2020, Tom, aged 85 years, much loved husband of the late Elma, father of Jacqueline and the late Tracey, father-in-law to Ian, Cullen and Yvonne and grandad to Scott, Laura, Kirsten and Hayley. Tom had a long career in the tyre trade and was a devoted
Hearts fan. He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him. Family funeral will remain private and a celebration of Tom's life will be arranged for a future date. No flowers but donations if desired can be made to Chest, Heart and Stroke, Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 3, 2020
