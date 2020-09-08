|
BROCK Thomas (Tommy) (Moredun)
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Tommy, after a courageous battle with cancer. Tommy passed away in the loving tender care of his family and the staff of Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Tommy was a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Tommy was a people person who had time for everyone especially his lovely customers. Funeral private due to current restrictions, but for anyone wanting to pay their respects the cortege will pass The Stove Centre, Pentland Industrial Estate, at approximately 10.25 am and the gates of Liberton Golf Club at approximately 10.40 am on Friday, September 11.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 8, 2020