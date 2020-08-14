Home

CARLYON Thomas (Tom) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Tom, beloved husband of the late Rita, loving dad to Rita, Louise, Laura and Joanne, dearly loved father-in-law of Ken, Brian, Stephen and Cha, adored grandpa to Claire, Gillian, Jen, Alan, Paul, Lauren, Mark, Ross and great-grandchildren Molly and Brooke. Tom was a much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and colleague who will be sadly missed. Funeral service private due to current circumstances. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2020
