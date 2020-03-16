Home

Thomas (Tam) FERGUSON

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness, at St Columba's Hospice, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Tam (late docker), dearly beloved husband of Mary, loving dad of Murray, father-in-law to Kathy, grandad to Laura and Murray and dear brother of James. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, March 23, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 16, 2020
