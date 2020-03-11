Home

FOSTER Thomas (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Tom, dearly loved husband of Norma, much loved dad of Theresa, Anne, Thomas and Catherine, cherished grandad and great-grandad, dear father-in-law and loving brother, missed by all. A funeral service will be held at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, Gracemount, on Friday, March 13, at 10 am, followed by burial at Mortonhall Cemetery.
All friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of Tom's life at Gilmerton Bowling Club after the funeral, whether or not they are able to make it to the funeral service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020
