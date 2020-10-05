Home

More Obituaries for Thomas GORRIAN
Thomas GORRIAN

Thomas GORRIAN Notice
GORRIAN Thomas
(Tom, Tommy, Tam) (Edinburgh)
Sadly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Tom, aged 59 years, son to the late Agnes and Phillip (Tranent) and son-in-law to Betty and Robin. Beloved husband to Tracey, much loved dad to Casey and Melanie and step-dad to Adele. Brother to Robert, Andrew, Anne, Margaret, Michelle and the late John. Brother-in-law, loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and a good friend to all that knew him. Also served in The Royal Scots.
Will be sadly missed by many.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 5, 2020
