HAY Thomas Purdie (Tam) (Oxgangs Rd North / Oxgangs House)
With great sadness we announce that Tam passed away suddenly, on June 19, 2020, with caring members of the public, Police Scotland and the ambulance service by his side. Much loved dad to Gemma, Tammy and Iain, Grandad Tam to Murray and Megan and Uncle Tam to the extended family, also a great friend and grumpy neighbour to many. Due to current circumstances the funeral will be private, however the family plan to share a web link for those who wish to join us online and
pay their respects to our dad.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2020