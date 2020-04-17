|
JUDGE Thomas (Moredun)
Thomas, fondly known as Tommy or Tam, passed away peacefully, on April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret, adored dad of Susan, much loved brother of Margaret and loved by extended family and friends alike. Funeral ceremony will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, April 20, 3.30 pm. An interment will take place at a later date at Mortonhall Cemetery, to which all will be welcome. No flowers please. Donations can be made in memory of Thomas to Prostate Cancer UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 17, 2020