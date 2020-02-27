|
KERR Thomas (Tam) (Fairbrae / Broomhouse)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Tam, beloved husband for sixty three and a half years to Violet (nee Walker), loving father to James, Alan, Derek and Linda, father-in-law to Susan, Fiona, Sandra and Graeme. Much loved grandad to eleven grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10 am, in Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. No flowers, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 27, 2020