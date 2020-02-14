|
|
|
MACRAE Thomas (Tom) (Duddingston / Leith)
After a short illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Thomas, beloved husband of Karin, dearly loved father of Andy, Grant and Kathy, loved father-in-law of Karen and Angie, loving grandad of Paul and step grandfather of Grant and Scott. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 19, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations to Dementia Scotland can be given on retiral of service, if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020