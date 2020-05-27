Home

MARTIN Thomas Stuart (Bergen / Edinburgh)
In Bergen, Norway, on March, 7, 2020, Stuart, beloved son of the late Tom and Nance, dear husband of Ellen, papa of Stephanie, Ingvill and Torunn, grandpa of Synne, Iselin, Emely and Sophie and brother of Margaret and Frances. Stuart was also a much loved father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Funeral took place in Bergen, on March 13, 2020.
Fare-thee-weel, thou best and dearest!
Ae fond kiss, and then we sever,
Ae fareweel, alas, forever!
Published in Edinburgh News on May 27, 2020
