MURRAY Thomas (Liberton)
Passed away at Royal Blind Braeside House, on September 25, 2020, at 12.10 pm, aged 98 years. Dearest brother to Isabel and to the late dearly remembered Euphemia, Barbara, Jessie, Peter and Alex and dear friend Ellen, also much loved uncle and
great-uncle. The funeral service to held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Thursday, October 22, at 4 pm
Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Royal Blind Braeside House, Edinburgh. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service is limited to 20 mourners which the family have invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2020