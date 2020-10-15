Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas MURRAY

Notice Condolences

Thomas MURRAY Notice
MURRAY Thomas (Liberton)
Passed away at Royal Blind Braeside House, on September 25, 2020, at 12.10 pm, aged 98 years. Dearest brother to Isabel and to the late dearly remembered Euphemia, Barbara, Jessie, Peter and Alex and dear friend Ellen, also much loved uncle and
great-uncle. The funeral service to held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Thursday, October 22, at 4 pm
Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Royal Blind Braeside House, Edinburgh. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service is limited to 20 mourners which the family have invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -