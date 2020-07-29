|
NICHOLSON Thomas (Tommy) (Calders)
Peacefully, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Marie Curie Hospice, after a long illness, with his family at his bedside. Tommy, beloved husband of the late Janette Nicholson, much loved dad of Janice, Gary, Keith and father-in-law to Jackie, Julie and Glynn, dearly loved grandad to Mark, Christopher, Sydney, Ben, Tyler, Kyle and Fynn, loving brother to Marion, Cathy, Margaret and the late Nicky. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to celebrate Tommy's life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 3 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 29, 2020