Thomas Sweeney ARMSTRONG

Thomas Sweeney ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG Thomas Sweeney (Craigmillar)
Peacefully, at Cameron Park Nursing Home, on January 20, 2020, Tam (Tommy), beloved husband of the late Rosie, loving dad of Lindarose, Thomas, Angela, Gail and Paul and devoted grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle and brother-in-law of the family. A friend to many. Service at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, January 30, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Interment thereafter in Seafield Cemetery, at 12.30 pm, approximately. Armstrong tartan optional.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 23, 2020
