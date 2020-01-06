Home

Thomasina Weatherley "Ena" GIBSON

Thomasina Weatherley "Ena" GIBSON Notice
GIBSON Thomasina 'Ena' Weatherley (Costorphine)
Peacefully, after a long illness, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, 'Ena', much loved wife of the late George and mother of David, Andrew and Kenneth, daughter-in-law of Lorraine, Isla and Marta and a loving grandma of Hannah, Adam, Mathew, Scott and Maya. Funeral service at St Ninian's Parish Church, Corstorphine, on Monday, January 13, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome, followed by a small service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel for 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer Scotland. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 6, 2020
