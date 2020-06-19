|
|
|
HARVEY Tom (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on June 13, 2020, Tom, beloved husband of the late Isa, loving father to Elaine, Rhona and Neil and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral on Wednesday, June 24, at 1 pm, at Inveresk Cemetery, due to covid restrictions service will be strictly private. Tom will be leaving from his home at 12.35 pm, travelling along Musselburgh High Street towards the Town Hall then turning right towards Inveresk for anyone wishing to pay their respects. The family would be so proud and love to see a sea of maroon scarfs.
Very sadly missed,
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2020