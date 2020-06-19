Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom HARVEY

Notice Condolences

Tom HARVEY Notice
HARVEY Tom (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on June 13, 2020, Tom, beloved husband of the late Isa, loving father to Elaine, Rhona and Neil and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral on Wednesday, June 24, at 1 pm, at Inveresk Cemetery, due to covid restrictions service will be strictly private. Tom will be leaving from his home at 12.35 pm, travelling along Musselburgh High Street towards the Town Hall then turning right towards Inveresk for anyone wishing to pay their respects. The family would be so proud and love to see a sea of maroon scarfs.
Very sadly missed,
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -