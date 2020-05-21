Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom SPENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom SPENCE

Notice Condolences

Tom SPENCE Notice
SPENCE Tom (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Drummohr Care Home, on Friday,
May 8, 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of May, cherished dad and grandad. He will be greatly missed. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Monday, May 25. A live webcast of the service will be made available for those unable to attend. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired, can be made to the MS Society or RNIB.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -