SPENCE Tom (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Drummohr Care Home, on Friday,
May 8, 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of May, cherished dad and grandad. He will be greatly missed. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Monday, May 25. A live webcast of the service will be made available for those unable to attend. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired, can be made to the MS Society or RNIB.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 21, 2020