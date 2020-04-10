|
SCOTT Tommy (Haddington)
Janette and family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the beautiful flowers, many cards and letters received on their sad loss of Tommy. Grateful thanks to the staff at East Fortune House and special thanks to Rose and staff nurse Lesley, who supported us in Tommy's final hour. Thanks also to Dr. Smith and staff at Lammermuir Practice, Father Wanat for the graveside service and to William Purves for their professionalism.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020