WALLACE Vincent (Edinburgh / Joppa)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on April 3, 2020, aged only 59, Vincent Wallace, beloved son of the late Alex and Veronica Wallace, much loved brother and great friend of Deirdre, brother-in-law to Derek, proud and devoted uncle to Alice and Angus and great-uncle to Isla. Vincent was Musical Director and founder of St Andrew Camerata Chamber Choir and spent a lifetime at the heart of Edinburgh music surrounded by many wonderful friends. Under the present circumstances, a family burial will take place, but once the restrictions have been lifted we hope to arrange a memorial Mass for Vincent, to which all his family and countless friends are invited. Requiescat in pace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 16, 2020