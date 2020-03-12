Home

Walter "Wattie" BROWN

BROWN Walter "Wattie" (Dalkeith)
After a long illness bravely borne on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Erskine Nursing Home, much loved husband of Margaret, loving dad and father-in-law to Gayle and Craig, Lorraine and Mark and Linda and Colin, papa and great-papa to all his grandchildren and loving brother. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, March 16, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland and Erskine Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2020
