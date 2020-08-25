|
HASTINGS Walter (Drylaw)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, on Friday, August 14, 2020. Walter, aged 92 years, ex steel erector. Beloved husband of the late Cathie Hastings, (nee Munro), very much loved dad to Walter, Graham, Charlie and Catherine also cherished grandad, great-grandad, father-in-law, brother and uncle to the family. Due to
current restrictions the funeral service is private, however, there is a live stream of the service please contact the family for details.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 25, 2020