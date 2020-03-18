Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
15:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel,
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Mitchell EDWARDS

Notice Condolences

Walter Mitchell EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS Walter Mitchell (The Inch)
Peacefully, on Thursday, 12 March, 2020, in the compassionate care of The Gilmerton Care Home. Walter, aged 91 years, dearly beloved husband to the late Betty, much loved dad of Margaret and Bruce, father-in-law of Dougie and Angela, adored grandad to his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and brother of John. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 3 pm, to which all friends are warmly welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -