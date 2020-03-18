|
EDWARDS Walter Mitchell (The Inch)
Peacefully, on Thursday, 12 March, 2020, in the compassionate care of The Gilmerton Care Home. Walter, aged 91 years, dearly beloved husband to the late Betty, much loved dad of Margaret and Bruce, father-in-law of Dougie and Angela, adored grandad to his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and brother of John. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 3 pm, to which all friends are warmly welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020