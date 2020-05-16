Home

HOBB William Brian (Portobello)
Peacefully, at Leatham Care Home, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, Brian, as he liked to be called, was a former LRT bus maintenance engineer and Merchant Navy Seaman. A great friend to many, Brian will be missed by those, whose lives he has enriched over a lifetime. One of Portobello's finest, a great man who will never be forgotten and always remembered. Loving husband to Helen and the best dad ever, to his son Bryen. The funeral will take place at Seafield Crematorium, Tuesday May 19.
Due to restrictions, only 10 people allowed in the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 16, 2020
