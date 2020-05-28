|
Buchanan William (Bill) (Leith)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 14, 2020, Bill, (ex Leith Docker), aged 92, beloved husband of the late Margaret Buchanan and father of Brian and Brenda, father-in-law of Katharine and Colin, much loved grandad to Karen and Laura, great-grandad to Nicole, Natalie, Sam and Alexander and loving brother of Betty, Jean and the late Robert and George. Private funeral due to current guidelines. Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 28, 2020