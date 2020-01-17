Home

DAWSON William (Allison Clarkson Fisher) (Edinburgh)
69 years old, passed away peacefully, with his family at Gilbert Bain Hospital, Lerwick Shetland. Dearly loved by wife Joan, son Paul and grandson Sonny, brothers George and Derek and their families, sister-in-law Jackie, brother-in-law Adam and their families, Edinburgh, sisters-in-law Gilda, Margaret, Anna Mary, Winnie and their families, Shetland, nieces and nephews home and abroad. A service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 12.30 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, to which family and friends welcome. Family flowers only, please.
God bless you all.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020
