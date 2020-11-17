Home

GUNN William (Musselburgh / Portobello) Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on November 9, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, loving dad to Debbie and Billy, father-in-law to Mike and Liz, much loved grandad to Ryan and Greig and brother to Derrick. For those unable to attend but wish to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from William's home address, on Friday, November 20, at 12.30 pm. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Flowers to M&F Funeral Services, 8 Lochend Road South, Musselburgh, EH21 6BD.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 17, 2020
