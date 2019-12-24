Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William IRVINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William IRVINE

Notice Condolences

William IRVINE Notice
IRVINE William (Gorebridge)
Suddenly, at home on December 18, 2019, aged 90. William, beloved husband of the late Anne, much loved father to Alan and Fiona, devoted grandad to Michelle and Andrew, a dear father-in-law to Martin. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, December 30, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Chest Heart and Stroke. No black clothes, bright clothes to be worn, at William's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -