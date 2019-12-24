|
IRVINE William (Gorebridge)
Suddenly, at home on December 18, 2019, aged 90. William, beloved husband of the late Anne, much loved father to Alan and Fiona, devoted grandad to Michelle and Andrew, a dear father-in-law to Martin. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, December 30, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Chest Heart and Stroke. No black clothes, bright clothes to be worn, at William's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 24, 2019