HOGG William James (Bill) (Niddrie / Drylaw)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Bill, beloved husband of Devina, loving step-dad of June, Susan and Karen, grandad of Nicole, Kevin, Jordan, Jardell, Jessica, Stacey, Steven and the late Sarah. Brother to Richard and Marion. Brother-in-law to Regina and Douglas. Uncle to Gavin, Steven, Craig, Kyle, Keisha, Wilma, Richard and the late Sasha. Great-grandad to Harlen, Hadley, Luke, Ollie and Leo. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, January 15, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020