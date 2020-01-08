Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William HOGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James (Bill) HOGG

Notice Condolences

William James (Bill) HOGG Notice
HOGG William James (Bill) (Niddrie / Drylaw)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Bill, beloved husband of Devina, loving step-dad of June, Susan and Karen, grandad of Nicole, Kevin, Jordan, Jardell, Jessica, Stacey, Steven and the late Sarah. Brother to Richard and Marion. Brother-in-law to Regina and Douglas. Uncle to Gavin, Steven, Craig, Kyle, Keisha, Wilma, Richard and the late Sasha. Great-grandad to Harlen, Hadley, Luke, Ollie and Leo. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, January 15, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -