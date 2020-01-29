|
KNOX William Johnston (Pencaitland)
Sadly, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, January 10, 2020, William, beloved husband of Effie, much loved dad of Billy, Jim, Gordon, Ian, Fiona, Helen and Susan, loving father-in-law of Liz and Elaine, adored and cherished papa and great-papa, to all his grandchildren, dear brother of Eileen, Wilson and the late Jim. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020