Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for William KNOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Johnston KNOX

Notice Condolences

William Johnston KNOX Notice
KNOX William Johnston (Pencaitland)
Sadly, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, January 10, 2020, William, beloved husband of Effie, much loved dad of Billy, Jim, Gordon, Ian, Fiona, Helen and Susan, loving father-in-law of Liz and Elaine, adored and cherished papa and great-papa, to all his grandchildren, dear brother of Eileen, Wilson and the late Jim. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -