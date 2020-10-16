|
|
|
MILLER William (Aberlour / Leith)
Doreen and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their sudden loss of Dusty. Special thanks to Rev Bob Anderson for his comforting service, to the folks of Knockando Kirk for their kindness and help, to Graham J. Rattray Funeral Directors for their exceptional care and support at a very difficult time,
to the Laichmoray Hotel for their thoughtful attention and lovely meal provided. Grateful thanks to all who donated most generously to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2020