William Morrison (Bill) SINCLAIR

SINCLAIR William (Bill) Morrison (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Guthrie House Care Home, on April 18, 2020, Bill, aged 86. Loving partner to Ellen, adored dad of Neill, Joanne and Gail, much loved brother to Margaret, Janette and the late Jimmy and a brother-in-law to Jim, also a father-in-law, gramps / grampa / grandad / great-grandad and uncle to his extended family and friends. Formerly of Scottish Brewers.
A private family funeral will take place.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 24, 2020
