PEACOCK William (Danderhall)
It is with deep sadness that we announce that Billy passed away peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Billy was a devoted husband to Lydia, much loved dad to Mandy and Jayne, father-in-law to Mike and Neil and loving Papa to Rebecca, James, Anna and Jenny. Due to current Covid restrictions a private family funeral took place at Newton Parish Church, at 11 am, on Monday, June 22. We would like to thank all our family, friends and neighbours for their love and support during this sad time. With special thanks to Midlothian District Nurses.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2020
