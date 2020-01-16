|
|
|
ROBERTSON William (Bill) (Carrick Knowe)
Peacefully, at home, on January 4, 2020. Bill, beloved husband of Babs, cherished brother of Anne, much loved dad to Kim, Michael, Scott and Lesley, proud grandad and grandad Bill to his family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, January 23, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of The Blood Transfusion Service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020