Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Bill) ROBERTSON

Notice Condolences

William (Bill) ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON William (Bill) (Carrick Knowe)
Peacefully, at home, on January 4, 2020. Bill, beloved husband of Babs, cherished brother of Anne, much loved dad to Kim, Michael, Scott and Lesley, proud grandad and grandad Bill to his family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, January 23, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of The Blood Transfusion Service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -