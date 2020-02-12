|
WILKIE William Wilson (Prestonpans)
It is with great sadness we announce that on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, William passed away, with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Maria (nee Savage), daughter's Gillian, Fiona and the late Allison. He was a wonderful grandad to his 5 grandchildren who brought him joy and happiness. A celebration of William's life to take place at Prestongrange Church, Prestonpans, on Monday, February 17, at 10 am, followed by interment at Prestonpans Cemetery, at approximately 10.45 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 12, 2020