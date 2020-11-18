Home

Williamina ALLAN

Williamina ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Williamina McKenzie McLellan (Wilma) (Swallownest, Sheffield)
Passed away, peacefully, in hospital, on November 9, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Billy, much loved mum of Billy, Ronnie and Norma and a fantastic grandma and friend to many. Funeral service will take place on Friday, November 20, at 11 am, at Barnby Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. All enquires to Barry Pritchard Funeral Services, 88-90 Worksop Road, Swallownest, Sheffield, S26 4WH. Tel 0114 287 5852.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 18, 2020
