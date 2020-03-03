|
CALLAGHAN Winnie (The Inch)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on February 21, 2020. Winnie, dearly loved wife of Joe, beloved mum to Liam, John, Ann and Kay, loving granny to Jennifer, Patrick and Mathew and great-granny to Liam, Cailyn and Isla. Sister of Bridget, mother-in-law to Mary and loving auntie to many. Winnie will be received in St Gregory's,
The Inch, at 4 pm, on March 10, 2020, funeral Mass at St Gregory's, on March 11, at 9.30 am, followed by cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 11 am. Family flowers only, collection in lieu of Alzheimer Scotland. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 3, 2020