Winnie (McKendrick) MURPHY

Winnie (McKendrick) MURPHY Notice
MURPHY Winnie (nee McKendrick) (Edinburgh / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at St Anne's Care Home, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Winnie, beloved wife of the late John (Sonny), loving mum, grandma and great-grandma to all the family. A service will be held at St Anne's Care Home, 36 Windsor Gardens, Musselburgh, on Monday, February 24, at 10.30 am, followed by a committal at Seafield Crematorium, at 12 noon. Guests for St Anne's please enter via the Ashgrove entrance. Family flowers only, but donations welcomed for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020
