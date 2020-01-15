|
LAIRD Yvonne (Peterhead)
Peacefully after a short illness, at Roxburghe House, Aberdeen, on Monday January 13, 2020. Yvonne Bowie, aged 77 years, (formerly of Dalkeith), dearly loved and cherished wife of Jock Laird, a much loved and loving mum of Derek and Yvonne, a dear mother-in-law, a beloved granny and great-granny. Very sadly missed. Service in The Almanythie Hall, Grange Road, Peterhead, on Friday, January 17, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only, but if so desired, donations, in lieu of flowers, at the hall door for Friends of Roxburghe House.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020