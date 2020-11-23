|
O'NEILL Yvonne (nee Brien) (formerly Lochend)
Passed away peacefully, at home on Monday, November 9, 2020, aged 58, after a bravely fought battle. Beloved wife of Mike, the best mother to Ashley and Michaela, grandma to Lachlan, a wonderful sister to Kenneth and the late Stewart and sister-in-law to Jaqueline, Isobel and Robert. Yvonne was employed by Standard Life for 32 years. Family flowers only. Donations to Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home are welcome. Because of the current Covid restrictions the funeral will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2020