Passed away peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Buildings, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John, adored mum of Julie and Sandra, loving mother-in-law to Mark and Joe, loved G'Ma to Calum, Craig, Euan and Jack and great-grandma to wee Leah and wee Evie. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 26, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, at family's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2020
