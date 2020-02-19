|
|
|
SPRATT Yvonne
(nee Loney) (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Buildings, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John, adored mum of Julie and Sandra, loving mother-in-law to Mark and Joe, loved G'Ma to Calum, Craig, Euan and Jack and great-grandma to wee Leah and wee Evie. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 26, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, at family's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2020