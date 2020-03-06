|
TUFFY
Yvonne (nee Le Grice)
(Baberton) Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, after a short illness, Yvonne, passed away surrounded by family, on March 1, 2020. Yvonne was a devoted wife to Peter, mum to Emma and Mark (Jen) and granny to Gregor and Fraser. The funeral mass will be held at St Cuthbert's RC Church, on Tuesday, March 10, at 9 am, to which all are invited to celebrate Yvonne's life, followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, can be made to the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2020